Harrison Gilbertson, Emma Dumont join Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'

The cast of filmmaker Christopher Nolan's World War 2 epic 'Oppenheimer' continues to grow, with actors Harrison Gilbertson and Emma Dumont signing on for roles.

According to Deadline, Dumont will portray Jackie Oppenheimer, an economics student at UC Berkeley and active member of the Young Communist League who becomes engaged to and later marries Oppenheimer's young brother, Frank, in 1936, against his older brother's advice. Details regarding Gilbertson's character have not been disclosed.

The duo will be joining cast member Cillian Murphy, who is portraying the titular role of the famed theoretical physicist whose contribution led to the creation of the atomic bomb.

Others who have been cast include Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Josh Peck, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Dylan Arnold, David Krumholtz, Alden Ehrenreich, David Dastmalchian, Olli Haaskivi, Jason Clarke, James D'Arcy, Michael Angarano, Guy Burnet and Danny Deferrari.

'Oppenheimer', based on Kai Bird's 2005 Pulitzer Prize-winning book, 'American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer', has been set to release on July 21, 2023. The film is a paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it.

As per Deadline, Nolan is directing from his own script and is producing alongside Emma Thomas and Atlas Entertainment's Charles Roven.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor