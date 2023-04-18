Harry Styles and Will Ferrell to be final guests on 'The Late Late Show With James Corden'

Washington [US], April 18 : Popular talk show 'The Late Late Show With James Corden' on Monday disclosed the final guests of its last broadcast. They are singer Harry Styles and actor Will Ferrell.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the Grammy-winning singer has appeared on the show multiple times. One of his earliest appearances dates back to 2015, when he was still with One Direction.

Shutting down the rumours of One Direction coming for the final episode, The official Late Late Show account tweeted on Thursday, "Nobody loves the boys more than us...but this story just isn't true. What is true is we've got an absolutely brilliant 2 hour finale planned to celebrate 8 years of #LateLateShow at 10pm on April 27th."

The show's nine-season run with Corden is set to come to an end on the night of April 27 at 12:37 a.m., with a primetime special at 10 p.m. on CBS and Paramount+.

Tom Cruise will also be included in one final sketch with the host as part of the finale.

According to Variety, Ben Affleck, Bryan Cranston, Josh Gad, Jennifer Garner, Brett Goldstein, Kate Hudson, Allison Janney, the Kardashian family, Mila Kunis, Seth Meyers, Billy Porter and Sharon Stone will join Corden in the final weeks.

Commenting on his future plans after the show, Corden said, "It's going to be really important to take a breath and take a minute" to decompress from the last eight years.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor