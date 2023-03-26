Harry Styles, Emily Ratajkowski spotted kissing in Tokyo

Tokyo [Japan], March 26 : Are singer Harry Styles and actress Emily Ratajkowski in a relationship?

The duo sparked dating rumours after they were spotted kissing in Tokyo, People reported.

In the pictures and videos obtained by The Daily Mail, Styles and Ratajkowski can be seen passionately kissing each other.

Styles was captured wearing a white shirt with a black jacket and matching pants, while Ratajkowski was seen sporting a pink and black jacket and a long black skirt.

The pictures and clips went viral, garnering fans' reactions.

"They look good together," a social media user commented.

"Woaah... they make a good pair," another one wrote.

Styles is currently in Japan performing as part of his Love on Tour concert series.

Styles' rumored romance with Ratajkowski comes about after the musician's relationship with Olivia Wilde came to an end late last year.

Ratajkowski, meanwhile, has recently been linked to Pete Davidson and Eric Andre after her divorce from film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard in 2022.

On a recent episode of her podcast, High Low with EmRata, Ratajkowski opened up about casually dating in the public eye.

"I've gone on dates where there's been no pictures, and I'm like, 'All good,' and then there's been times where literally the first time that I've met someone, we spent two hours together, and there's pictures on the Internet," she said.

"My close friends will be like, 'Dude, that guy's stoked, like, he's stoked. He just got photographed on a date with you.' And then that makes me feel gross; I'm like, 'I wouldn't want to be with somebody who is excited to be photographed with me,' that's not a good sign," Ratajkowski added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor