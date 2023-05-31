Harshad Arora unveils upcoming twist in 'Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] May 31 : Actor Harshad Arora, who is seen playing the role of Satya in the show 'Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin', talked about the upcoming sequence in the show and what all the emotional trauma his on-screen character is going to face in the fictional drama.

As the audience is witnessing a love triangle between Sai (Ayesha) and Virat (Neil Bhatt) and Harshad (Satya), there is a major drama that is awaited. The new promo showed how Virat and Satya are drunk and discussed why Sai got married to Satya.

Harshad, who essays the role of Satya, shared, "This is an interesting track that the audience is going to witness in the show. Satya has always been in love with Sai and if Sai chooses Virat, Satya would be shattered. I know it is going to be tough for Satya but he will deal with it. For Satya, it is an emotional rollercoaster, and sees the person he loves go away."

"There is going to be a challenging part in the journey of Satya. I want the audience to feel Satya's agony. This is indeed going to create an unexpected drama in the show. People love watching my vulnerable side and with Satya, I have received an opportunity to portray various emotions," he added

On the work front, Harshad is known for his roles in 'Beintehaa', 'Thoda sa Baadal Thoda sa Paani', and was also seen on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 6'.

'Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' is produced by Rajesh Ram Singh, Piya Bajpiee, Pradeep Kumar, and Shaika Parween. The show airs on Star Plus.

