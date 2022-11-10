Harshvarrdhan Kapoor upset about online articles published on his birthday

Harshvarrdhan, son of Anil Kapoor and Sunita, is also the brother of actor Sonam Kapoor and producer Rhea Kapoor turned a year older today. However, the star kid is upset with the type of articles published on his special day. On my birthday I’ve seen many articles about me from the Hindi press where the summarise my journey so far.. instead of focusing on the merit of films like bhavesh joshi ak Vs ak ray and thar and the uniqueness of the journey all they talk about is the box office of bjs n mirzya.”

The actor went on to add in another tweet, “Its almost like they’re completely blind to any sort of creativity courage or quality and only judge an artist by money made. This sets the precedent for future generations. Don’t expect other people to take risks with their choices if this outdated/regressive reporting continues.”He was last seen in digital release film Thar where he shared screen space with father Anil Kapoor.