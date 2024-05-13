Harvey Keitel leads stellar cast in Phil Blattenberger's crime thriller 'Laws of Man'

Washington [US], May 13 : A star-studded cast led by Harvey Keitel, Dermot Mulroney, Richard Brake, and Jackson Rathbone is set to grace the screens in director Phil Blattenberger's upcoming crime thriller, 'Laws of Man.'

The film, to be presented to international buyers at the Cannes Film Festival by Film Mode Entertainment, promises a gripping narrative laced with action and suspense, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

In 'Laws of Man,' Keitel takes on the role of a mysterious hippie preacher entangled in a tale of two US marshals embarking on a perilous mission to apprehend outlaw Benjamin Bonney. However, a desert ambush derails their plans, leading them into a labyrinth of assassination attempts and sinister conspiracies that threaten the very fabric of justice.

Formerly known as 'Without Consequence,' the film boasts a stellar ensemble cast including Graham Greene, Keith Carradine, Kelly Lynn Reiter, and James Urbaniak alongside the aforementioned stars, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Blattenberger, the writer and director behind the project, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Laws of Man encapsulates everything we love about thrillers, good guys, bad guys, gunfights, burgeoning love."

Phil Blattenberger, recognized for his work on 'Condor's Nest' and 'Point Man,' helms the project with production support from Dan Black and Jacob Keohane.

Keitel, a veteran of iconic films such as 'Mean Streets' and 'Pulp Fiction,' leads the cast with his enigmatic portrayal.

Rathbone, renowned for his role in 'The Twilight Saga,' joins the ensemble alongside Mulroney, whose recent credits include 'Anyone But You.'

Richard Brake, known for his portrayal of the Night King in 'Game of Thrones,' adds to the film's allure as one of horror maestro Rob Zombie's frequent collaborators.

As anticipation builds for its Cannes premiere, 'Laws of Man' promises to deliver an enthralling cinematic experience with its compelling plot and stellar cast.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor