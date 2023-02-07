Sushim Gaikwad & Karan Rajora win Dada Saheb Phalke IT award 2023 for best production house

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 7: Sushim Gaikwad and Karan Rajora owning a production house named Rajora Entertainment for a long and they are doing several events, film making albums. Song-making under the Rajora Entertainment banner. Recently they launched their film ‘Ajmer Ki Gali’ both partners said their plans for the movie are different. They are collaborating with the southern industry also. Their core buss is finance & marketing. Sushim and Karan said their finance experience helped them a lot in the film industry, the film is all about finance and art, recently Dadasaheb Phalke IT 2023 award was held in Taj hotel Mumbai, and among all the production houses Rajora Entertainment manage to win this award, both said they are very happy winning this award, such kind of appreciation gives a lot of motivations to do more good work. Recently production house did an agreement with Actor Kumar Kanhaiya Singh for a new project.

Kanhaiya said that he knows both of the producers for a long Sushim Gaikwad produced one film with me once in 2019 called ‘Romio Idiot Desi Juliet’ starrer Ruslan Mumtaz and Rashmi.

