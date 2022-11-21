Has Manushi Chhillar found love in businessman Nikhil Kamath?

Former Miss World and actress Manushi Chhillar has found love in businessman Nikhil Kamath. According to a report in a news portal, Manushi and Nikhil have been going quite strong and have even moved in together. The report also added that the actress is currently focusing on her acting career and that is one of the reasons she doesn't want to talk about her love life as it might take away attention.

Their friends and family are well-versed with each other and the two wish to keep it low-key, the report in Hindustan Times stated.Although Manushi and Nikhil have kept their relationship under wraps, they are often seen going on trips together. The couple recently visited Rishikesh together. amath previously married Amanda Puravankara in Florence, Italy in 2019.However, within a year, the couple got separated, and they have reportedly been divorced since 2021