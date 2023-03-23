Has Parineeti Chopra found love in AAP leader Raghav Chadha?

Actress Parineeti was spotted with the politician outside a plush restaurant in Mumbai last night. For the unversed, both were the key recipients of the India UK Outstanding Achiever Honours in London in January this year. She was dressed in a white T-shirt paired with checkered pants and a white jacket. On the hand, Raghav was spotted in a white shirt which he teamed up with brown pants. After their pictures went viral, there are also speculations suggesting that the actress may want to try her hands at politics.

For the unversed, Parineeti and Raghav were key recipients of the India UK Outstanding Achiever Honours in London that took place in January this year. The two seem to have met during the event. They were honored for bolstering the India-UK diaspora living bridge. Earlier in the interview, Parineeti had expressed her desire of getting married soon but to the right person.

Meanwhile, workwise, Parineeti was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, and Neena Gupta among others. Up next, she is geared up for Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila. She recently wrapped up shooting the film which is based on the life of musician and composer Amar Singh Chamkila. The film has Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role