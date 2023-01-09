Has Shanaya Kapoor finds love in businessman Karan Kothari?

Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor is all set to make her Bollywood debut. However, even before her first movie can release, the star kid is in the news for his love life. The buzz is the young Kapoor has found love in businessman Karan Kothari.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, a source close to the publication has spilled the beans by revealing Shanaya's mystery man, Mumbai-based Karan Kothari. According to the source, while the timeline of their relationships remains uncertain, the two went to university together in Los Angeles. Reportedly, Karan has no contact with the Bollywood industry and infact runs a start up of his own. The source also added that Shanaya has never posted about him anywhere and the duo won't be speaking about each other any time soon. However, close friends and family of the two are aware of their presence in each other's life and the duo are quite comfortable with how things stand right now. On the workfront, Shanaya Kapoor will make her Bollywood debut with Bedhadak. The film, produced by Dharma Productions will be directed by Shashank Khaitan and co-stars Laksh Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada.