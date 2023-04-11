Has Sidharth Malhotra replaced Akshay Kumar in Rowdy Rathore sequel?

Sidharth Malhotra is all set to play a cop again after Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force in Rowdy Rathore 2.The film is co-produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Shabina Khan.A source revealed, “Shabina Khan has been trying to develop Rowdy Rathore 2 for a while now, but, has been waiting for all factors to fall in place. She has finally managed to lock the core idea for Rowdy Rathore 2 and is in conversation stage with Sidharth Malhotra to play the role of a cop in this film. Sid too has shown interest, however, is still contemplating if he should play a cop role outside of the Rohit Shetty Cop Universe.”

The source further added, “The makers are looking to take the film on floors in the next 2 months as the basics are already on paper. It’s just about getting a cast on board the film now. The talks are also on with a top director, who delivered a blockbuster last year, to be at the helm of affairs.”It is not clear if Sidharth is replacing Akshay or playing a parallel lead role alongside him. As far as Akshay’s presence in the film is concerned, there is still no clarity about the same.

Soon after his wedding in February this year, Sidharth Malhotra started work on 'Yodha'. This film is backed by Karan Johar and is helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. Apart from Sidharth, 'Yodha' also stars Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani in lead roles. The film is set to hit the screens on July 7, 2023 and will clash at the box office with Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming comedy film 'Dream Girl 2'.