Has Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan Khan Found Love in Brazilian Actress Larissa Bonesi?

Speaking with GQ India, Aryan said, “They’re both creatively stimulating in different ways. As the creative director of the brand, I shoot the ads, as well as oversee the photoshoots. I’m very involved creatively, but not as much when it comes to the logistics. On the other hand, as a director I have to look into every detail, every shot and every angle.” For the unversed, Aryan joined Bunty Singh and Leti Blagoeva to start a luxury lifestyle collective, SLAB, in 2022. As part of the brand, he has launched the fashion line, D’yavol X. Aryan Khan’s Stardom is a web series which will mark his full-fledged directorial debut. The show went on floors in July 2023 and reportedly has cameos by Shah Rukh, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar and Bobby Deol. Featuring Lakshya Lalwani in the lead, it is said to be a fictionalised account of the Hindi film industry.