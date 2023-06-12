Has Vicky Kaushal's marriage to Katrina destroyed Isabelle Kaif's career?

Superstar Salman Khan is known for promoting new talent and there have been several instances of the Tere Naam actor launching new faces from Athiya Shetty to Zaheer Iqbal the list is long. Now if speculations are to believed Isabelle Kaif who is close to Salman Khan and his family is no longer on good terms with the Wanted star. It is a known fact within the film industry that Salman helped Katrina during her struggling phase but now post her marriage with Vicky Kaushal Katrina's relationship with Salman had begun to go spiral. However, Salman offered his support by turning producer for Isabelle’s international launch in Dr Cabbie where she played the second lead with the talented Canadian -Indian actor Vinay Virmani and barely got recognised.

For her Bollywood launch Salman convinced Bhushan Kumar to produce the film Time to Dance opposite Sooraj Pancholi which was a box office disaster. Now as per a E-Times report, , Salman has no interest in promoting any member of Katrina’s family. The report further adds that Isabelle may soon abandon her Bollywood dreams and purse another career back home in UK. The actress is yet to react on the issue. In her interview with Hindustan Times, Isabelle had shared the advice she had received from her sister Katrina on how to survive in the industry. “Just focus on my work, keep my head down. It also came from different people, anyone who has been in the film industry. They give similar advice. My sister was definitely one of those people who gave me that,” she had said.