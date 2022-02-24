Have a look at Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan's BTS video from 'Bheemla Nayak', 'Godfather' sets

Ram Charan, on Thursday, treated his fans with a special video that features none other than Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan.

Taking to Twitter, Ram Charan dropped the clip in which we can see brothers Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan surprising each other by visiting their respective movie sets, 'Bheemla Nayak' and 'Godfather'.

"#GODFATHER and #BHEEMLANAYAK visit each other's film sets! #BheemlaNayakOn25thFeb," Ram Charan captioned the post.

Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan's video has garnered several likes and comments from the fans.

"Two legends in one frame," a social media user commented.

"This video has made my day," another one wrote.

'Bheemla Nayak' starring Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati, and Nithya Menen among others will release on February 25.

On the other hand, Chiranjeevi's 'Godfather' is still in making.

( With inputs from ANI )

