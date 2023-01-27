‘Have always loved night shoots!’ : Bhumi Pednekar

Young Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekar, who has been having sleepless nights for 9 days due to her film shoot commitments, says she loves shooting at the stillness of the night because it inspires her to be more focussed at her craft.

Bhumi is currently filming for Mere Husband Ki Biwi in Mumbai. She says, “﻿I have always loved night shoots. As a creative person, nothing inspires me more than the stillness of the night. I feel energised. I feel more focussed. Night shoots have been something I look forward to. It really messes with my sleep and rest but I also love it.”

She adds, “So, I like it when there are short shooting schedules at night. There is something about the night that always got me going since my first film and the feeling hasn’t changed. I’m currently wrapping my romantic comedy and I’m having a blast on the sets. I wish I could say more but you have to wait to watch the film when it releases in theatres!”

On the work front, Bhumi will be seen in films like Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed, Ajay Bahl’s The Ladykiller, Sudhir Mishra’s Afwaa, Gauri Khan produced Bhakshak, Mudassar Aziz’s Mere Husband Ki Biwi and a couple of more unannounced projects that will push the bar for cinema.