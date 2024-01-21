"Have to start from where I started...": Rohit Shetty on his son Ishaan aspiring for career in films

New Delhi [India], January 21 : Apart from being a successful director, producer and show host, Rohit Shetty is also a doting father to his son Ishaan.

In an exclusive chat with ANI, the 'Golmaal' director opened up about his son's aspirations to get into films.

"He wants to get into films...he is 17 now but wants to get into films. He represents our third generation and has already made his career choice. He wants to be in films. But I told him, 'Finish your studies first and then travel and work with me'. I am preparing him for the industry so that he doesn't get blinded by the arclights. It should not come as shocker to him (Ishaan) that despite the fact we live in the same house, he rides an autorickshaw or a normal bike or bus and I travel in a car. He shouldn't think that his father has changed. I tell him, 'think as if you're training, you've to start from where I started. You might have to put up at a hotel along with other technicians and that will be the best training for you than going to a film school'," Rohit said.

"You've to cater to every kind of person. I know and appreciate the reality of an auto driver because I came from that place. I know what he is thinking as I can relate to that. I think every actor and director should go through that life. I think every parent who wants their children to be in films should let them travel, send them everywhere. Send them to every film school but it is necessary to do basic training which is the cheapest and most effective," the director added.

Earlier, in July 2023, Rohit shared on his Instagram handle that his son (Ishaan) has begun studies at London's Central Film School and was following in his father's footsteps.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rohit is currently receiving positive responses for his recently released web series 'Indian Police Force', starring Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi, and Shilpa Shetty Kundra in lead roles.

His next is 'Singham Again', starring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Tiger Shroff.

