"He came to work after his brother passed away": Amitabh Bachchan on decades-long bond with makeup artist Deepak Sawant

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 4 : Megastar Amitabh Bachchan reflected on his five-decade-long association with his trusted makeup artist Deepak Sawant, calling the bond one built on discipline, integrity, mutual respect and understanding.

In a rare behind-the-scenes note on the sets of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati', Bachchan spoke about how Sawant has been a constant presence through generations of films, becoming an integral part of the actor's cinematic journey.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DTDToYziD8R/

Sawant shared the particular clip on his Instagram, where Big B shared, "He is Deepak Sawant. He has been working with me for 50 years. Throughout this period, I have worked on at least 200 films. There was not a single day when he was not with me. He is absolutely duty-bound. He is always on time, no matter what."

Further in the clip, the 'Piku' actor also spoke about how Sawant chose to remain present at work even after his brother passed away.

"Deepak Sawant's brother passed away. And despite that, he came to work. He had no one to ask him to work. This is integrity. This is commitment," Amitabh Bachchan said.

Acknowledging the actor's kind words, Sawant expressed gratitude toward Bachchan and wrote, "Mr. Bachchan's kind words and appreciation always keep me grounded. Working with someone so humble, respectful, and loving towards his team is a blessing. At 76, his grace and encouragement still inspire my dedication to him."

It is worth mentioning that Amitabh Bachchan recently marked the end of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 17' with the finale episode.

The final episode began with Big B welcoming viewers for the last time in Season 17. Before the game resumed, he paused to share his feelings about how quickly time had passed and how special the journey of the show had been for him.

Talking about how moments in life sometimes end sooner than expected, Bachchan shared his thoughts with the audience and said, "'Kabhi kabhi hum kuch pal ko itne jee lete hain ke, itna kho jaate hain ke jab woh pal apne aakhri chor mein hota hai toh lagta hai ki, arre abhi abhi toh shuru hua tha, aur itni jaldi khatam bhi hogaya. Sab kuch aisa lagta hai, maano kal ki he baat hai. Inhi bhaavnao se gujarate hue. Main iss khel ki akhiri din ki shurwat karne jaa raha hoon."

As the episode moved ahead, the actor spoke about the deep bond he shares with the viewers. He reflected on how much of his life he has spent with the audience through the show and how their love has kept him going year after year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor