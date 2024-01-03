"He has been with me during tough times": Saira Banu celebrates New Year's with Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao

Veteran actress Saira Banu welcomed New Year with Aamir Khan, his ex-wife Kiran Rao, and his mother Zeenat Hussain. On Tuesday, the late Dilip Kumar's wife took to Instagram and penned a lengthy heartwarming post for Khan along with a series of photos. She also mentioned her tough times and how Khan stood by her. She shared a emotional post, which said, "With each turn of the calendar, life continues to unfold, expand, and evolve. As years morph and time advances, a fresh perspective breathes new life into our existence. Amidst this perpetual change, there remains a constant: the presence of those who have shared our life's journey with us." Remembering her late husband and film legend Dilip Kumar, Saira Banu added in her caption, "For Sahib and me, Aamir has been this unchangeable presence. To this day, Aamir still holds a deep admiration for Dilip Sahib and everything he brought to Indian Cinema. It's mutual, really. Sahib has always had a genuine appreciation for Aamir's acting brilliance and how he flawlessly brings characters to life on screen.

Personally, I've always been moved by Aamir's artistry - not just in his films, but also in the way he's embraced the role of a family member in Sahib's and my life."Saira Banu added in her post, "Aamir has been with me during some really tough times. I remember when I was putting together Dilip Sahib's autobiography, The Substance And The Shadow, Aamir stepped up in every way imaginable, offering support and lending a helping hand. It's moments like these that make you truly appreciate the kind of person he is, going beyond just the glitz and glamour of the film industry. "She signed off the post with these words.

"Yesterday, I had the pleasure of welcoming Aamir, Kiran, and Zeenat Aapa, who is Aamir's mother, an absolutely graceful and exceptional lady, into our home. It was wonderful to start the new year with warm company, heartfelt conversations, and a delightful stroll down memory lane with Dilip Sahib. It was a truly wonderful time filled with shared laughter and cherished moments. May this year unfold with the promise of continued relations, shared laughter, and the comfort of knowing that some bonds are destined to remain unchanging, no matter how much the calendar turns." On the work front, Aamir was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, which released in 2022. The actor also had a cameo appearance in Revathy's Salaam Venky, starring Kajol in the lead role.