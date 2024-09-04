"He has mentored me in both my professional, personal life": Anand Pandit on his bond with Amitabh Bachchan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4 : Producer Anand Pandit, who considers legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan his mentor, shared his admiration and the impact he had on his life.

Ahead of Teachers' Day, Anand Pandit shared the impact Big B has had on his life.

He said in a press note shared by Anand Pandit's team, "Amit ji has been a mentor to me both in my professional and personal life. Even when I had not met him, I thought of him as an unparalleled phenomenon but meeting him was an absolute revelation. He has lived his life with a very clear vision of what he wants to achieve as a human being and as an artist. The fact that he has defied age to remain on the top as a star of global standing shows what a resolute and determined person he is. There is a lot that all of us can learn from him."

Pandit also revealed how he draws immense inspiration from Bachchan's trajectory.

He added, "He reinvented himself in his fifties and redefined superstardom in his sixties. His creative evolution offers a significant lesson to not just me but anyone who wishes to succeed, overcome challenges and remain relevant against all odds. Even today, his screen presence is matchless. His powerful portrayal of Ashwatthama contributed to the tremendous success of 'Kalki.' He has an extraordinary passion for excellence and will remain an inspiration for all times to come."

"Like every other maker who has worked with him, it is hard for me to envision any project without Amit ji's commanding presence. My recent film 'Fakt Purusho Maate' has a remarkable cameo by him and the audience is just loving it," Pandit on working with him on many projects.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan has reprised his role as the host for Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) season 16.

He was seen in the futuristic film 'Kalki 2898 AD.'

Ever since 'Kalki 2898 AD' was released, fans and the film industry have been gushing over the performances and the appreciation has been pouring in for the cast and team of the film from every corner.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in 2898 AD.

Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Disha Patani are also part of the film.

The film is a mythology-inspired sci-fi extravaganza set in the future. Actors Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur have cameos in the film.

Apart from this, Amitabh Bachchan is busy shooting for 'Vettaiyan', which also stars Rajinikanth.

