“He has transformed into a more refined individual”: Rudhraksh Jaiswal on his character’s growth in Crushed S4

Amazon miniTV, Amazon’s free video streaming service, recently premiered the much-awaited final season of its teen romance series, Crushed. This season, the story takes a surprising turn with the unexpected reappearance of Samvidhan, emphasizing the emotional turmoil between him and Aadhya. The narrative further delves into the lives of Aadhya and her friends, Zoya and Jaz, as their bond becomes stronger after facing multiple hurdles along the way. Featuring Aadhya Anand, Arjun Deswal, Urvi Singh, Naman Jain, and Rudhraksh Jaiswal in pivotal roles, the series boasts a wholesome blend of emotions, drama, and heartwarming moments.

Rudhraksh Jaiswal, who essays the role of Samvidhan, made a comeback to Crushed for its final season. Elaborating on his character’s growth, from the first season to the fourth season, Rudhraksh shared, “In the first season, Samvidhan displayed a youthful and playful demeanor as a 9th grader. He had a joyful personality, cherished spending time with his family, and was fixated on a particular girl. These experiences are common during our formative years. Subsequently, he strives to establish a connection with this girl, aiming to spend a significant amount of time with her and empathize with her emotions. He also learns to navigate his own emotions, as maintaining a balanced emotional state is crucial in any relationship. Ultimately, it becomes a process of mutual discovery and understanding, as two individuals strive to find common ground.”

He also added, “In the fourth season, he has transformed into a more refined individual. He has gained wisdom through his life journey and has delved into the depths of his own complexities. Not only does he comprehend the essence of life, but he also possesses a deeper understanding of people and their perspectives. He has a profound understanding of his friends and their current situations. Hence, I believe that he has attained a sense of maturity, gradually evolving into a more composed version of himself. This theme resonates strongly with Samvidhan’s character development.”