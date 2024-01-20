"He was there for me ": Rohit Shetty on how Ajay Devgn helped him in directorial debut

New Delhi [India], January 20 : From action dramas like 'Singham' to comedy films such as 'Golmaal: Fun Unlimited', filmmaker Rohit Shetty who has over two decades of collaboration with Ajay Devgn, credits the actor for helping him get his break as a director.

In an interview with ANI, Rohit said he began his film journey at the age of 17 with 'Phool Aur Kaante' and ever since he has received immense support from Ajay Devgn.

"I dropped out of school when I was in 10th and worked for 15 years. I struggled and worked a lot. During this time, Ajay started his company. By then, I had worked a lot with Ajay in 'Suhaag', 'Haqeeqat', and 'Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha'. But before 'Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha', the previous movies did not do well or were not completed.

"Then he started his company and told me, 'You come with me and we will work together.' Then, I started working in 'Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha'. I was an associate director there 'Raju Chacha' and all these films and then after 13-14 years I told him I wanted to direct and he said sure and then I narrated to him a script and he said we should do it," Rohit said.

"That film was 'Zameen'," he adds. The 2003 film was an action thriller directed by Rohit Shetty in his directorial debut and stars Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, and Bipasha Basu.

The film helped Shetty in his career growth and he gives the credit for it to Ajay. "So, that break was easy because Ajay was there for me. I didn't have to struggle to get my first film because before that already that 15 years or 14 years of hard work had gone."

Exploring Ajay's filmography, Shetty emphasized the actor's versatility. "He has done everything," Rohit said, referencing Ajay's diverse roles in films like 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam',' Zakhm', and 'Raincoat'. He also revealed that Ajay Devgn is usually quiet. "He is like that", said Rohit.

In his praise for Ajay Devgn, Rohit said, he added, "The body of work he has done, agar koi aur hota to 20ve maale ki building se chilata," highlighting Ajay's huge impact in a changing generation through his roles in movies.

Speaking about Ajay's father and notable action director Veeru Devgan's efforts to bring attention to action, Rohit said, "Action got recognition because of Veeru Devgn ji". He recounted a pivotal moment when 'Phool Aur Kaante' not only earned acclaim but also marked a groundbreaking turn with the industry's first-ever action award.

"Because of him for the first time action 'Phool Aur Kaante' got an award for action before that there was no award category for action ... it's so sad."

'Phool Aur Kaante' was released in 1991. It stars Ajay Devgn, Madhoo, Aruna Irani, Jagdeep and Amrish Puri among others. In the 37th Filmfare Awards, Veeru Devgan received the award for Best Action Director.

Rohit took a trip down nostalgically recalled Veeru Devgan's masterful contributions, from orchestrating a gripping train chase in 'Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja' to crafting intense sequences in 'Dil Kaa Heera' starring Dharmendra and Hema Malini.

Coming back to the collaboration between Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn, they are again working together for 'Singham Again' which stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.

