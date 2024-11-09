"He will bring glory to the family": Aruna Irani gives best wishes to nephew Aman over his Bollywood debut

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 9 : Veteran actor Aruna Irani on Saturday marked her gracious presence at the mahurat ceremony of the film 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main', which will mark the Bollywood debut of her nephew Aman Indra Kumar.

At the event, Aruna Irani expressed her happiness about the launch of Aman in the film industry and wished him luck on embarking new journey.

"I wish luck to the entire team of 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main'. I hope everyone gets success. I wish the best for my child Aman...may he reach greater heights. I have seen him dancing and I must tell you that he dances extremely well. I am sure he will bring glory to the family," Aruna Irani said.

The Mahurat ceremony was also attended by Bollywood stars Aamir Khan and Ajay Devgn, who introduced Aman Indra Kumar to the media at the event.

Ajay and Aamir joyfully reminisced about their days shooting Ishq with Indra Kumar and offered their best wishes to his son, Aman Kumar, for his much-anticipated debut.

Deeply moved by the support, Aman, addressed the media and friends, saying, "I am truly blessed to receive love from everyone who came today to support me, and I hope to make everyone proud, especially my dad. Please continue showering the same love when my film is all set to release."

In the film, Aman, son of veteran filmmaker Indra Kumar, will be seen sharing screen space with Akanksha Sharma and the evergreen, Paresh Rawal. It is produced by Ajay Murdia and Bina Indra Kumar under Indra Enterprise and BIK Productions, and directed by Milap Milan Zaveri.

