Heermandi: Sonakshi Sinha, Fardeen Khan share pictures from their look test

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8 : The cast of 'Heermandi: The Diamond Bazaar' has been the talk of the town ever since Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut series hit Netflix.

On Wednesday, actor Sonakshi Sinha, who features in double roles in Heeramandi, treated audience to her look test for the series.

The first post happens to be for Rehana's character, who was the former chief courtesan of Shahi Mahal and Mallikajaan's elder sister. Sonakshi also featured as Rehana's daughter Fareedan in the series.

"Rehana aapa. AAPA NAHI... HUZOOR!!! Here are some photos from my look test for the cruelest of them all... Rehana. Since i was supposed to be playing my own mother, we wanted to make her slightly different... so I put on some weight and we added a lot more drama with the hair where it was longer and curlier than fareedans and with the makeup where we kept it heavy on the eyes, elongated the eyebrows and added freckles... green lenses too," she wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C6syKICI6Ms/?hl=en&img_index=1

A few hours later, she posted pictures of her look as Fareedan.

"The day I became Fareedan ...Fareedan ke aane se rishte nahi... kahaniyaa banti hai! Yeh hai Fareedan ke look test ki kahaani... i thought i was going to have long flowy locks that would sway in slowmotion everytime i entered the frame, like every Bhansali heroine.. instead Sanjay sir said isko curly bob cut de do... fareedan is ahead of her time, a modern figure in every way in the world of heeramandi. Unabashed, unapologetic, self obsessed and completely her own person. This was the day I became her," she captioned the post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C6tdtErI9Uk/?hl=en&img_index=1

Fardeen Khan also shared pictures from his look test for 'Heeramandi'.

"Sharing pictures from my #Heeramandi look test. These shots landed me the role of #walimohammed , and I was beyond excited to bring him to life. From the intricately embroidered sherwani to the timeless elegance of the accessories, every detail speaks to the depth and richness of the story #Sanjayleelabhansali was about to tell," he wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C6ssOYSyjdB/?hl=en&img_index=1

"Getting into character involved studying the era's cultural nuances, perfecting the traditional attire, and embracing the persona's mannerisms. The layers of fabric, the textures, and even the way the sherwani drapes over the shoulders all contribute to the unique silhouette that defines #WaliMohammed's distinctive style. Each accessory tells a story: the pearl necklace, a symbol of sophistication; the finely crafted sherwani buttons, nodding to tradition; and the ornate chalice, which embodies the opulence and elegance of the era," he further said.

Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman are also a part of 'Heeramandi'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor