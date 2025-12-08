Helen Mirren: Don't like the word beauty, always preferred swagger

Los Angeles, Dec 8 Academy Award-winning actress Helen Mirren has shared her two cents on what she hopes her beauty legacy will be and said that she has always preferred the word “swagger” over “beauty."

During a conversation at an event here, the actress revealed that she doesn’t love the word “beauty,” and that she hopes she’s remembered for something more meaningful when it comes to her personal aesthetic, reports people.com.

“I don't like the word beauty. I've always preferred the word swagger. So my legacy would be: 'She had good swagger,’ “ Mirren said.

The actress had previously opened up about her biggest red carpet style hack, noting that it’s all about the footwear.

"I've learned over the years, your shoes have to be bearable," Mirren said during the Cannes Film Festival in May.

"They don't necessarily have to be comfortable. And in fact, comfortable sometimes is a bit boring, and you want cool shoes. But they have to be bearable because if you're in unbearable pain, that is going to reflect on your face and your posture and everything. So you start with the shoes, and just make sure that you're secure in them and they're bearable."

She also shared that she’s reached a stage in her career where she values comfort in fashion, while said that wasn’t always the case.

"I've come to a point where I just want (my red carpet outfit) to be comfortable as well," she said while at Cannes.

"Beauty knows no pain. I have been there more than once, you know, sucking up the pain for my vanity. But again, it reflects on your face if you're comfortable.”

She added that she views a red carpet as a performative experience.

“(A red carpet is) a performance. It is like going onstage, really, and I treat it as such. It's a sort of wonderful, fun, silly performance. It's not going to last forever. It has huge meaning for a second or two, and then the meaning is gone, and we're onto something else,” The Queen actress said.

In an interview in October, Mirren reflected on the process of aging, and why she considers reaching the milestone age of 80 “beautiful.”

"I find everything about it (fabulous)," she told the outlet.

"I'm alive and I'm working and I can drink a glass of wine and I can wear makeup and I can listen to music and I can watch a beautiful sunset and I can go to the theater and I can watch a movie and I can binge Netflix and I can live life. It's a beautiful thing.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor