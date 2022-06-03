Hema Malini, Sunny Deol to appear at MIFF 2022 closing ceremony

Mumbai, June 3 Actor-politic Sunny Deol and Hema Malini will appearing together at the closing ceremony of the prestigious 17th Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF).

Organised by the Films Division and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of the Government of India, MIFF's main motto is to focus on documentaries, short fiction and animation films.

This is the first time Hema Malini and Sunny Deol will be seen together for the MIFF and the same has left everyone super excited.

Talking about the association with MIFF, Director MIFF, Deputy General Films Division, and MD NFDC Ravinder Bhakar says "MIFF 2022 has been a joyous experience post-pandemic for cinephiles, filmmakers and student delegates who participated. The films have struck new conversations and vital interactions among filmmakers were highlighted at MIFF 2022. All good things come to an end and we are honoured to have our esteemed guests coming for the closing ceremony of this iconic film festival."

