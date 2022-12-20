Here's how Priyanka Chopra wished behnoi Kevin Jonas on his wedding anniversary

Actor Priyanka Chopra, like any loving bhabhi, wished her on his special day.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the 'Bajirao Mastani' actor shared a throwback snap of brother-in-law Kevin Jonas and his wife, Danielle Jonas.

"Happy Anniversary to my lovelies!! @kevinjonas @daniellejonas" she captioned the throwback image, which featured the Jonas Brothers member kissing his wife on his wedding day.

The 'Camp Rock' actor was seen dressed in a black tuxedo and his wife Danielle was dressed in a white wedding gown with a voluminous lace trail.

According to a report by US-based entertainment portal, Billboard, Kevin and Danielle had exchanged their vows in 2009 at a French-style chateau in suburban New York.

They both are doting parents to two daughters -- Alena Rose and Valentina Angelina.

Kevin was last seen as the host of the reality competition series 'Claim to Fame' along with his brother Frankie Jonas.

Priyanka and singer Nick tied the knot in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. Earlier this year, the couple welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy in January.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as 'It's All Coming Back To Me', and the series 'Citadel'. Produced by Russo Brothers, 'Citadel' will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden, alongside Priyanka.

In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa', which promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', both of which became cult classics.

'Jee Le Zaraa' is reportedly going on floors soon and will be ready for release in the summer of 2023.

( With inputs from ANI )

