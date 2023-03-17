Here's what Oprah thinks about Harry-Meghan attending King Charles' coronation

Washington [US], March 17 : Oprah Winfrey has some sound advice for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

People Magazine reports that Oprah was recently interviewed by Gayle King, a longtime friend of the television legend, on CBS Mornings about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attending King Charles' coronation on May 6.

"It's been reported that Harry and Meghan have received an invitation to the coronation," King asked Oprah.

"Do you think they should go? Do you think they should not go? Is it something you'd like to comment on?"

Oprah replied, "I think they should do what they feel is best for them and for their family. That's what I think. That's what the bottom line is it comes down to: What do you feel like is the best thing for you?"

"They haven't asked me my opinion," Oprah continued, as reported by People Magazine.

A week ago, People Magazine reported that a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a statement, "I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty's office regarding the coronation. An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time."

Buckingham Palace has not made any official comment about it so far.

Relations between the Sussexes, who relocated to Meghan's home state of California in 2020, and the royal family have remained strained after Prince Harry's memoir was released this January.

In an interview with ITV's Tom Bradby surrounding the book, Harry said of the coronation, "There's a lot that can happen between now and then. But, you know, the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There's a lot to be discussed, and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it."

King Charles, 74, was said to be eager for the situation "calm down" in time for his coronation.

As reported by People, a source close to the royal household earlier revealed: "It is such a momentous occasion for Charles, and he would want his son to be at the coronation to witness it. He would like to have Harry back in the family. If they don't sort it out, it will always be part of the King's reign and how he has left his family disjointed. He has had a reputation as a distant parent, and it would be awful for him for that to continue."

