Here's what we know about Devara's next song 'Aayudha Pooja'

New Delhi [India], August 12 : After the release of 'Dheere Dheere', the makers of 'Devara' are now all set to come up with another song 'Aayudha Pooja'.

As per the information shared by the team of Devara, the shoot for the song 'Aayudha Pooja' has already started.

Composed by the talented Anirudh Ravichander, 'Aayudha Pooja' promises to be an energetic anthem that shows the essence of the film.

Choreographed by the renowned Ganesh Acharya, 'Aayudha Pooja' is being shot on a massive scale in Hyderabad featuring over 400 dancers and 300 actors and a continue six-day filming schedule.

Sharing a picture from the song shoot the makers mentioned, " AAYUDHA POOJA...filming underway. #Devara."

Directed by Koratala Siva and produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's presentation, 'Devara: Part 1' is set to release on September 27, 2024.

The buzz around 'Devara: Part 1' has been growing steadily, especially after NTR Jr's recent comments during an event in Hyderabad.

The actor assured fans that the wait for the film would be worth it, stating, "It's my promise to you all that the wait for Devara will be worth it and every fan will raise their collar in pride once the film releases."

The film also stars Saif Ali Khan in a significant role.

