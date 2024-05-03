Here's why Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Films Revolve Around Courtesans

May it be Devdas, Gangubai Kathiawadi or recently released Heeramandi Sanjay Leela Bhansali stories always revolve around the courtesan's drama. The huge sets and beautiful women Sanjay always leave audience aww, but have you wonder why he showcase them? why is he attracted towards the life of Tawaifs?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for huge sets high-voltage drama movies. With 'Heeramandi' Sanjay made debut in web series world. This series is currently streaming on Netflix. In an old interview Sanjay leela Bhansali has spoken about why his movies revolve around the Courtesans, Brothels and redlight area.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali was born and raised in Chawl, near the infamous red-light area of Kamathipura. Having witnessed their lives since childhood, he remarked that he was sensitive to what he saw as a child. Sanjay tearfully remembered the women requesting clients for a mere Rs 20 and questioned how a person's value could be Rs 20. These thoughts stayed in his mind, and he couldn't fully express them. He discovered them through Chandramukh, realizing that people are invaluable and cannot be labelled or priced at Rs 5, Rs 20, or Rs 50. It's inhumane.

Sanjay shared that he found profound stories in their faces, stories they never verbalized. He observed how they adorned themselves with layers of makeup and powder, masking their sorrow. He realized that even the best makeup artist couldn't erase that sorrow. These moments held significance for him as a filmmaker, concluding his reflections on the experience.

Heeramandi features famous divas of Bollywood including Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Manisha Koirala, Sharmin Segal, Taha Shah Badussha, Farida Jalal, Shruti Sharma, Jayati Bhatia, Nivedita Bhargava, Adhyayan Suman, Shekhar Suman, Fardeen Khan and Vaishnavi Ganatra, among others.