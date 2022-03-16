Heropanti 2 Trailer to release on March 17, Tiger Shroff unveils new poster

The makers of Heropanti 2 have announced the trailer date of their action flick, starring Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The trailer of the Ahmed Khan directorial will release on March 17. Making the trailer release date announcement, the team of Heropanti 2 dropped a new poster featuring Tiger. In the poster, Tiger can be seen looking dapper in a grey suit and is surrounded by a group of men pointing guns at him. However, Tiger looks calm and composed with a gun in his hand and lasers from the other guns pointed at him.

For the unversed, Heropanti 2 happens to be the sequel of Tiger’s debut movie which featured Kriti Sanon and Prakash Raj. Heropanti was the remake of the Telugu film Parugu, it was released on 23 May 2014.The film received mixed reviews, who appreciated performances of ensemble cast, action sequences performed by Shroff, and cinematography, but criticized the screenplay, pace, and narration.The Sabbir Khan directorial opened to mixed reviews upon its release. Meanwhile, the action drama is slated to release on April 29 this year and will be having a clash with Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Runway 34.

