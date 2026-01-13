"He's the worst human being": Mark Ruffalo calls out US President Donald Trump after ICE killing in Minneapolis

Los Angeles [US], January 13 : Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo had a fair share of strong words for US President Donald Trump during his appearance at the 2026 Golden Globes. Ruffalo, who was nominated at the awards for his performance in 'Task', addressed the ongoing tensions after the fatal killing of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis last week.

The actor sported a 'Be Good' pin in a homage to Good, a 37-year-old US citizen and mother of three who was killed by a federal ICE agent during an enforcement action in south Minneapolis.

"The pin is for Renee Nicole Good, who was murdered. We have a vice president who is lying about what's happening. We're in the middle of a war with Venezuela that we illegally invaded. He is telling the world that international law doesn't matter to him. The only thing that matters to him is his own morality," Ruffalo said at the Golden Globes red carpet, as quoted by Variety.

Calling the US President a "convicted felon", the 'Avengers' star added, "He's the worst human being. If we're relying on this guy's morality for the most powerful country in the world, then we're all in a lot of trouble."

Ruffalo also explained why he doesn't find the circumstances to be normal, even after bagging a Golden Globe nomination.

"I want to pretend like this, I want to be here to celebrate, and I am here to celebrate, and I'm proud to have a Golden Globe nomination. But also, this is not normal anymore, and so I don't know how I could be quiet, and I'm feeling a little sick, so it's hard to BS right now," the actor shared, as per Variety.

Mark Ruffalo's remarks come at a time when US Donald Trump has said that the deceased, Renee Nicole Good, was radical and violent.

"We have to respect our law enforcement. At a very minimum, that woman was very, very disrespectful to law enforcement... You can't do that with law enforcement, whether it's police, or ICE, or Border Patrol or anybody else," the US President told reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday.

