Himansh Kohli, Shakti Mohan clear air on dating rumours

Mumbai, Feb 10 Actors Himansh Kohli and Shakti Mohan, who recently sparked dating rumours after they were spotted in Mumbai for brunch, have cleared the air now. The two have collaborated on a new romantic track titled 'Daayein Baayein', which will be releasing soon and is going to be a gift to their fans on this Valentine's Day.

Commenting on the collaboration, Himansh said,"I'm thrilled to announce my upcoming track with Shakti Mohan titled 'Daayein Baayein', which is a sincere and beautiful love story. This music video is a gift to my audience for this Valentine's Day".

Shakti Mohan on her collaboration with Himansh Kohli said, "I'm so thrilled to bring such a delightful track to my fans in the season of love. We have put our heart and soul to this track and hopefully the audiences will shower their love and support to it as they have done in the past."

The track has been sung by Yaseer Desai with its music composed by Goldie Sohel who also is the lyricist of the song.

