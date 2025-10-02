Hina Khan celebrates first birthday post-wedding; husband Rocky pens an emotional note

Mumbai, October 2 Television superstar Hina Khan is celebrating her first birthday after marriage on the 2nd of October, and her husband, Rocky Jaiswal, has marked the day with a deeply emotional note on his social media account that is winning hearts.

Sharing a carousel of their romantic pictures, Rocky wrote, 'I knew what happiness, love, respect, togetherness, companionship, joy, pleasure, warmth, laughter, calm, peace, and partnership meant.' I only felt them once. I found you. You mean life to me. You are more than life to me. Happy birthday, my love. Many, many, many happy returns of the day, my wife. I love you."

The pictures beautifully capture the couple's bond, from sharing a kiss in the middle of New York Times Square to joyfully jumping against the backdrop of Egypt's humongous pyramids to holding each other close in a golden sunset frame. Each image speaks volumes of the love and companionship Rocky and Hina share. Hina and Rocky's love story began on the sets of "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai", a superhit television show that marked Hina's debut in the entertainment industry.

Rocky Jaiswal was the line producer on the show. The two started dating while Hina was working on the show and remained together for nearly a decade before tying the knot earlier this year. For the uninitiated, Hina Khan assayed the titular role of Akshara in the show and was a part of "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" for around 8 years.

She rose to fame as Akshara from the show. Hina and Rocky tied the knot in June this year, and their intimate wedding took place on the terrace of Rocky's family home. Hina looked radiant in a pastel-toned lehenga that blended grace with simplicity, designed by Manish Malhotra. Currently, the couple is also seen together on the fun reality show "Pati Patni Aur Panga", where their chemistry and camaraderie continue to charm fans.

More importantly, Rocky has been Hina's strongest support through her toughest times. When Hina was diagnosed with cancer, she publicly credited Rocky for being her pillar of strength. She has often said that had it not been for him, she would have collapsed during that phase.

Describing him as her entire support system, Hina has always maintained that Rocky stood by her like the 'Rock of Gibraltar'.

