Hina Khan’s mother celebrates her birthday with an emotional wish

Mumbai, Aug 24 Actress Hina Khan celebrated her mother’s birthday and the latter had an emotional hope-filled wish for her daughter.

Hina shared a video on Instagram, where her mother is seen making a wish for Hina’s health before blowing the candle.

“My only wish is that Hina recovers completely by this time next time and then we will celebrate. that is my wish from my heart,” said her mother and then blew the candle on the cake.

The actress wrote as the caption: “Wishing you good health, happiness and a long long life..Ameen. Dua.”

Recently, Hina, who is currently getting treated for stage 3 breast cancer, stepped out after months to pamper herself with some “shopping and hot chocolate.”

Hina was seen gorging on macaroons, sipping on hot chocolate and doing some retail therapy with some luxury labels. She was seen dressed in a neon green full sleeves T-shirt paired with blue denims and completed her look with a wig she had made her own hair.

“Indulging into a well deserved treat… Stepped out after months for some shopping and hot chocolate. Just me, pampering myself and loving it,” she wrote as the caption.

She had also posted a video in which she could be seen flaunting her cut hair attached to a black cap.

"The moment I was diagnosed, I knew l'd lose my hair, I chose to cut it off on my own terms while it was still healthy, long and vibrant. I decided to make a wig of my OWN hair that would bring me comfort during this challenging time,” she wrote as the caption.

“And I want to send out a special message to all my Women brave hearts out there who are going through similar struggles.. if you resonate with my decision and agree with it ..I suggest you too do the same.. it will make at least one thing much easier and you will feel better.. you will feel home."

Wearing her own “lost hair” feels like home to Hina.

She shared: “It's just a phase, I knew I will have to go through and decided preemptively to Normalise it first for myself and now that I have been using it, I thought it will be a good story to share with all of you. Because you guys have been like a dream..”

