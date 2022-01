Hindi version of Rashmika's 'Pogaru' crosses 200 mn views on YouTube

Bangalore, Jan 31 Rashmika Mandanna, who's basking in the success of 'Pushpa - The Rise', has one more reason to celebrate now.

The Hindi dubbed version of her Kannada film, 'Pogaru', has crossed 200 million views on YouTube in just a few months.

This is not the first time that Rashmika has crossed the milestone on the video streaming platform. The Hindi version of her blockbuster film, 'Dear Comrade', has also crossed 300 million views on YouTube, apart from her two songs, 'Inkem Inkem' from 'Geetha Govindam', and 'Karabuu' from 'Pogaru', both crossing the 200 million views mark.

With 'Pushpa' enjoying unprecedented success in all the five languages it was released in, Rashmika has earned the sobriquet of 'National Crush'.

Her song, 'Saami Saami' from 'Pushpa' has become a global rage, leaving the audiences eager to savour her Bollywood releases.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor