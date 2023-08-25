Hip Hop India Semi Finals: One last battle before the Final Showdown, Hip Hop star, King to turn up the heat

Amazon miniTV – Amazon’s free video streaming service has been witnessing amazing, exuberant talent from all over the country in their show – Hip Hop India. Igniting a rampant buzz among dance enthusiasts and Hip Hop culture, the Semi-Finalists are ready to enthrall the audiences, vowing the judges Remo D’Souza and Nora Fatehi. With goose-bumps-inducing acts and fabulous outfits, the Top 6 contestants are eying for a spot in the finale. The battle on the dance floor will decide who will grab the spots for the Top 3.

Unveiling the promo of the upcoming episode, the streaming service, Amazon miniTV turned up the heat and dance fever among Hip Hop Fans. Joining the judges this week at Hip Hop India, is the popular hip hop star - King, who is ready to leave everyone ablaze with his soulful tunes. It's time for the super clash in the hardest and cutthroat battle to secure the throne of Top 3. Turning up the heat, the episode will encapsulate battles between the Top 6, Rahul Bhagat & Anshika in the Solo category, Ashmit & Steve and Divyam & Darshan in the Duo category, along with UGH & Yo Highness in the Group category. King is seen being stunned by the crazy dance moves and charismatic acts of the Hip-Hoppers, impressed with the amazing footwork and their energetic performances, he said, “I am watching a legend in making.” Hip Hop India features Remo D’Souza and Nora Fatehi as judges.