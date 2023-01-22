Woman raped on lure of marriage

Aurangabad

Gangapur police on Friday have booked a man for raping his colleague on the lure of marrying her. Similarly, case has also registered against the father and father-in-law of the accused for threatening the victim. The accused have been identified as Sandeep Ashok Gande (30, Lasur Naka, Gangapur).

Police said, accused Sandeep and the victim work in Gangapur bus depot. On August 19, 2022 and January 2023, he took her to a lodge and raped her on the lure of marrying her. Later, he raped her on several occasions. Similarly, the father and father-in-law of the accused threatened her and asked her to give the photos stored in her mobile phone, she mentioned in her complaint. According a case was registered on January 20 with Gangapur police station. The police arrested the Sandeep and he has been remanded in the police custody for 15 days. PSI Dnyaneshwar Sakhale is further investigating the case.