Hip Hop Sensations Fikshun and Tushar Shetty to turn up the heat on Hip Hop India as the battle for Top 6 begins

Dance reality show, ‘Hip-Hop India’ has been making all the right moves with riveting performances and taking the dance community by storm. The episodes have witnessed raw talent from different walks of life, garnering immense popularity and admiration from the judges – Remo D’ Souza and Nora Fatehi. This week, Hip Hop India is all set to ramp up a notch with a global flair, hosting the famous International Hip-Hop sensation Fikshun and Indian Hip Hop Guru Tushar Shetty. The cherry-picked Top 12 will fight for the spot in Top 6, impressing the judges Remo D’Souza and Nora Fatehi, entering the Semi-finals. The highly-anticipated dance battle has finally begun and the top 12 contenders of Hip Hop India will face off in straight knock-outs.

The streaming service dropped a high-on energy promo of the upcoming episode, offering tantalizing glimpses of the epic showdown between competitors for the Semi-Finale reign, who have been at loggerheads throughout the show. The contenders will be seen locking horns in fiery performances with a neck-to-neck competition, leaving everyone spellbound with their intensity, performance, and expressions as they groove to the high-octane beats. It's time to ‘Go Hard or Go Home’ for the dancers as the Top 12 are ready to step into the battle and only Top 6 will survive. Along with the flamboyant and funky dance moves of Fikshun and Tushar Shetty, the stupendous talent showcased by these young dancers will captivate the audience.