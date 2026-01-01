"Holding all that love so close": Rasha Thadani celebrates one year of 'Uyi Amma' from debut film 'Azaad'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 4 : Rasha Thadani, the daughter of Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, made her acting debut last year with Abhishek Kapoor's 'Azaad'.

While the film performed decently at the box office, debutants Rasha and Aaman Devgan received praise for their performances. Rasha's peppy track 'Uyi Amma' from the film also became a viral favourite, earning her much love and attention across social media.

As the song clocks a year of its release, Rasha took to her Instagram and expressed immense gratitude.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DTFFrpFjHPo/

"1 year of Uyi Amma. It found its way to you, and yall poured so much love into it. Holding all that love so close, thanku to everyone that made this happen. Ever grateful," she wrote in the caption, alongside a BTS video from the making of 'Uyi Amma'.

One of the key highlights from the film 'Uyi Amma' showcased Rasha Thadani taking centrestage, impressing audiences with her energetic dance moves and playful expressions.

Madhubanti Bagchi lent her vocals to the song, which is composed by Amit Trivedi. Lyrics were penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Set in pre-independence India, 'Azaad' features Ajay Devgn as a skilled horse rider who has a deep connection with his horse. In a dramatic turn of events, Ajay faces off against the harsh English armies and, during the chaos, his beloved horse goes missing. The responsibility of finding the lost horse falls on Aaman Devgn's character.

Aaman is Ajay Devgn's nephew.

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the film received widespread praise for its powerful performances and engaging storyline. Ajay Devgn's strategic backing with a cameo helped propel 'Azaad' to the top. It earned Rs 1.5 crore nett box office collection on day one.

