'Home Alone' star Catherine O'Hara almost missed being Kevin's mum

Los Angeles, Dec 21 It's been more than 30 years since 'Home Alone' first graced the big screen, becoming one of the best-loved Christmas films of all time.

New generations of fans fall in love with the box office hit each year, with the sequel Lost In New York also adored by many, reports mirror.co.uk.

'Home Alone' follows the story of Kevin McCallister, a young boy forced to fend for himself in hilarious ways when his family accidentally leave him inside his the house alone while they jet off on holiday.

The film turned child actor Macaulay Culkin into a sensation and Catherine O'Hara became a favourite among fans after portraying Kevin's mum Kate McCallister.

However, the 68-year-old actress almost missed out on the iconic role.

Cinematographer Julio Macat, who worked on the original Home Alone film, explained that Elizabeth Perkins was originally in the running.

"John Hughes asked her to be the Catherine O'Hara role, and she wasn't able to do it, she was busy," Julio revealed in a new interview.

The filmmaker went on to tie the knot with 62-year-old Elizabeth, who starred in another iconic Christmas film.

"We met on a movie called Miracle On 34th Street, so we would have met four or five years before. We met on the movie and we fell in love," he said in an interview with Metro.

Home Alone held the record for being the highest grossing live action comedy ever after making $476.7 million worldwide.

Behind-the-scenes secrets from the film are still being uncovered, despite it releasing in 1990.

Daniel Stern, who played Wet Bandit Marv alongside Joe Pesci as Harry, revealed that his co-star took the role very seriously.

He added: "We were classic characters in a certain way.

"The friendship was fun, the movie was fun, the silliness we both approached in our own way that was comfortable for each of us, and the chemistry clicked."

