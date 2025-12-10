"Homebound is gentle, honest and soulful": Shah Rukh Khan praises Vishal Jethwa, Ishaan Khatter starrer film

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 10 : Shah Rukh Khan was all praise for the Oscar entry of India 'Homebound' while describing it as a "gentle, honest and soulful" film.

Taking to his X handle, Shah Rukh Khan praised the makers of Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa starrer 'Homebound.'

He wrote, "Homebound is gentle, honest and soulful. Lots of love and big hugs to the phenomenal team for creating something so human and engaging. You have won hearts world over by making something truly special!"

#Homebound is gentle, honest and soulful. Lots of love and big hugs to the phenomenal team for creating something so human and engaging. You have won hearts world over by making something truly special!@ghaywan #IshaanKhatter @vishaljethwa06 #JanhviKapoor #KaranJohar…— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 10, 2025

'Homebound' follows childhood friends Shoaib (Ishaan Khatter) and Chandan (Vishal Jethwa), whose shared dream of joining the police force shapes their lives, with Janhvi Kapoor adding emotional depth to a story grounded in friendship, duty, and the pressures facing young India.

The film is directed by Neeraj Ghaywan.

Speaking about the same, Director Neeraj Ghaywan shared how his film explores the universal themes of connection and compassion as forms of quiet resistance.

"After screening in competition at some of the world's most prestigious festivals and being loved by everyone, it has now found a home on Netflix, reaching audiences in 190 countries. I am truly excited for this opportunity and deeply value my long-standing relationship with Netflix throughout my career," he added, as per a press release.

'Homebound' has been receiving major accolades across film festivals and award shows. It also had a celebrated premiere in the Un Certain Regard section at Cannes 2025, followed by an impactful screening at TIFF, where it secured the Second Runner-Up spot for the International Audience Choice Award.

India's proud contender for Oscars 2026, 'Homebound' is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra and co-produced by Marijke deSouza and Melita Toscan Du Plantier, alongwith Martin Scorsese and Pravin Khairnar acting as the Executive Producers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor