Honey Singh granted divorce from wife Shalini Talwar after 12 years of marriage

A Delhi court on Tuesday granted a divorce to renowned singer and rapper, Honey Singh, and his wife, Shalini Talwar. The court's decision followed the mutual agreement of both parties to live separately.

According to India Today reports, Shalini Talwar had previously accused the Honey Singh of domestic violence, asserting that she had endured mental, physical, emotional, sexual, and economic abuse from Singh and his family. However, following the court's granting of the divorce and the subsequent settlement between the parties, these allegations were withdrawn.

The specific terms of the settlement remained confidential, kept within a sealed envelope. Notably, in September 2022, Honey Singh handed over a demand draft of Rs 1 crore to his wife, as per the terms agreed upon in court.

Hirdesh Singh, better known by his stage name Yo Yo Honey Singh, introduced his new relationship with girlfriend Tina Thadani at a December 2022 event. During an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the rapper shared the story of how he met Tina Thadani through mutual friends in Dubai.

Notably, Tina Thadani is featured in Honey Singh's latest song, 'Paris Ka Trip.' She is a Canadian actress, model, and filmmaker who now resides in Mumbai. Tina has directed a short film titled 'The Leftovers,' which addresses educational disparities and the challenges faced by the lower-income population in the slums of Mumbai.