Honey Singh wishes 'jaana' Tina Thadani on her birthday

Singer Yo Yo Honey Singh's birthday wish for model Tina Thadani has added more fuel to his dating rumours with her.

On Sunday, Honey took t to Instagram Stories, Honey posted a mirror selfie with Tina. In the image, he is seen standing next to Tina. However, it's his caption that caught everyone's attention.

He addressed Tina as "jaana" in the caption.

"Happy birthday Jaana @tinathadani," Honey captioned the post.

Honey and Tina's dating rumours first surfaced online after the two attended an event together in Delhi recently. Several images and videos from the particular event went viral in which Honey and Tina were seen walking hand-in-hand.

In one of the photos, Tina and Honey looked and smiled at each other while walking. For the occasion, they twinned in black outfits. Honey opted for a white shirt under a black jacket and pants. On the other hand, Tina wore a black high-slit dress and heels.

As soon as images and videos of Honey Singh with Tina circulated online, fans flooded social media with their comments."Oh bhabhi ji ko satsriakal," a social media user commented."Waaah kya jodi hai," another one wrote.

Honey's public appearance with Tina comes three months after he officially parted ways with his ex-wife Shalini Talwar, after 21 years of marriage. Tina has appeared in Honey Singh's latest song 'Paris Ka Trip'.

( With inputs from ANI )

