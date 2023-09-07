“Hope one day I become even half of you”: Dulquer Salmaan wishes dad Mammootty on birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 7 : As legendary actor Mammootty turned a year older today, wishes have been pouring in but he received a special wish from his son and actor Dulquer Salmaan. The ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ actor penned an emotional note for his father.

Taking to Instagram, Dulquer Salmaan shared adorable pictures to express his love for his father.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cw4fJ3Ipkxf/?img_index=1

In one of the black-and-white pictures, the father-son duo is seen looking outside the window.

The other photo, shows the bond of Dulquer Salmaan with his dad.

Sharing the pictures, he penned a sweet note, “When I was a boy you were the man I wanted to become. When I first stood in front of the camera you were the actor I wanted to become. When I became a father you were everything I wanted to be. I hope one day I become even half of who you are Pa !Wishing you the happiest birthday. May you always continue to awe, entertain and inspire the world in ways only you can.#favouriteday #worldcelebratesmyhero #loveeverywhere #oneman #megastarbirthday #mydaddystrongest #fanboyfirst.”

Not only Mammootty’s family members but his industry friends further extended the warm birthday wishes.

Mohanlal took to his Twitter handle and posted, “Happy birthday, dear Ichakka!”

https://twitter.com/Mohanlal/status/1699664950669586790?

Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a portrait of Mammootty on his Instagram story and wrote, “Happy birthdayMammukka! Can't wait to see what you have in store for us this year!”

Rakul Preet Singh also wished the actor and her post read, “Happy birthday Sir. Wishing you a day filled with love, laughter and joy.”

Dulquer was recently seen in the web series ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ alongside RajKummar Rao and Gulshan Devaiah.

Helmed by Raj & DK the series streamed on the OTT platform Netflix.

Apart from that, his recent theatrical release was ‘King of Kotha’ which received decent responses from the audience.

He will be seen in the upcoming multi-lingual film ‘Kaantha’.

Dulquer Salmaan will not only headline ‘Kaantha’ but will produce it in collaboration with ‘Baahubali’ star Rana Daggubati.

The film will be directed by Selvamani Selvaraj, whose debut feature ‘Nila’ (2016) won the audience award at the Cinequest San Jose Film Festival. Selvaraj’s documentary series “The Hunt for Veerappan” is set to release on Netflix on August 4. The filmmaker also assisted Ang Lee in 'Life of Pi'.

‘Kaantha’ will be released in the Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil languages.

