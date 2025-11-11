"Horrified...": Ranveer Singh condoles loss of lives in Delhi blast; trailer launch of his film 'Dhurandhar' postponed

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 11 : Actor Ranveer Singh expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of lives in the terror attack that occurred in Delhi near Red Fort on Monday evening.

The blast, which ripped through a slow-moving Hyundai i20 near the Subhash Marg traffic signal by the Red Fort on Monday evening, killed at least eight people and left several others injured.

Taking to Instagram Story, Ranveer wrote, "Horrified by the incident that took place in Delhi yesterday evening. My condolences to the families of the bereaved."

In another post, he informed his fans that the trailer launch of his upcoming film 'Dhurandhar' has been postponed as a " mark of respect to the victims and families affected by yesterday's Delhi blast."

"The Dhurandhar trailer launch scheduled for 12th November has been postponed, as a mark of respect to the victims and families affected by yesterday's Delhi blast.The revised date and details for the trailer launch will be shared soon.Thank you for your understanding Jio Studios, B62 Studios & Team Dhurandha," a post read by Jio Studios uploaded on Ranveer's Instagram Story.

The blast, which ripped through a slow-moving Hyundai i20 near the Subhash Marg traffic signal by the Red Fort on Monday evening, killed eight people and left several others injured.

Central agencies, including the NIA, have been brought onto the probe amid indications that the incident looks like a possible terror act.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the families of those who were killed in the blast.

In an announcement on X, CM Rekha Gupta said that the tragic incident that occurred in Delhi has "left the entire city in shock".

"In this hour of difficulty, the Government of Delhi extends its deepest condolences" to all those families who have lost their loved ones and to those who have been injured in this incident, she went on to add in her post.

She emphasised that the Delhi government stands firmly with every affected family, and "we have taken a compassionate decision for immediate relief".

"Our government will take responsibility for the proper and quality treatment of the injured. Peace and security in Delhi is our utmost priority," Delhi CM said.

The administration is "working with full vigilance" and stands with all affected individuals and their families, Delhi CM said.

Meanwhile, investigations into the terror attack near the Red Fort are progressing rapidly. Initial findings indicate that the car explosion was not a typical suicide blast, but was instead triggered in panic by the suspect.

Security agencies have been conducting raids across multiple locations linked to terror networks and have recovered significant quantities of explosives in Faridabad, Saharanpur, Pulwama, and other areas. Investigators believe the suspect acted hastily under mounting pressure.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor