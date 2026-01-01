Horror-popular filmmaker Mike Flanagan "moving" closer to 'The Dark Tower' series adaptation

Los Angeles [US], January 4 : Filmmaker Mike Flanagan appears to be inching closer to bringing his series adaptation of Stephen King's 'The Dark Tower' to life, three years after it was announced.

As per Deadline, the acclaimed horror filmmaker described the upcoming series as an "oil tanker". Offering an update on his and Trevor Macy's take on King's book series, Flanagan said, "It's moving. We've got a lot of scripts done for it. It's the first priority."

Earlier in 2022, Flanagan opened up about his plans for the series adaptation, stating that he had completed a pilot script and is looking forward to a five-season run, followed by two standalone movies, as per Deadline.

"You're the first person we're saying it to, but yes. Predating our deal with Amazon, we acquired the rights to The Dark Tower, which, if you know anything about me, you know it has been my Holy Grail of a project for most of my life. We actually have those rights carved out of our Amazon deal, which doesn't mean that they can't or won't get behind it at some point you don't know. But that's something we've been developing ourselves and are really passionate about, finally getting it up on its feet at some point," he said at the time.

In 2020, Amazon Studios chose not to pick up the 'Dark Tower' series.

Notably, the feature adaptation of 'The Dark Tower' came out in 2017. Directed by Nikolaj Arcel, the film featured Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey in the lead roles.

'The Dark Tower', based on Stephen King's best-selling novel, focuses on the last Gunslinger, Roland Deschain, who has been locked in an eternal battle with Walter O'Dim, also known as the Man in Black, determined to prevent him from toppling the Dark Tower, which holds the universe together.

With the fate of the worlds at stake, good and evil will collide in the ultimate battle as only Roland can defend the Tower from the Man in Black.

