House Arrest Controversy: FIR Registered Against Ajaz Khan, Producer Rajkumar Pandey Over Vulgar Content

The FIR has been registered against the Ajaz Khan, producer Rajkumar Pandey and several other associated with the Ullu digital streaming platform following the complained filed by Bajrang dal. House Arrest show was taken down by a app after facing a lot of backlashes over its explicit content and visuals. The show was hosted by former Big Boss contestant Ajaz Khan. Several political figures and viewers slammed the show for promoting vulgarity and crossing the line of acceptable content. The National Commission for Women (NCW) summoned Ajaz Khan and CEO of the Ullu app, Vibhu Agarwal. Both have to appear before the NCW on May 9.

The case targets actor Ajaz Khan, producer Rajkumar Pandey, and others associated with the Ullu digital app under sections of the IT Act (67, 67A), 296 BNS, and 3(5) BNS. Charges include using obscene language with women and causing public indecency (under sections 4, 6, and 7).

What is the controversy?

A viral clip from the April 29 House Arrest episode shows Ajaz Khan allegedly pressuring female contestants to perform intimate acts on camera and undress on set, according to PTI. In the clip, Khan is heard asking a contestant to demonstrate sex positions and, upon her hesitation and admission of inexperience, questioned, "You've never experimented?"

What Did NCW Say?

NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar said that this content crosses all lines of decency. She said this kind of content degrades women’s dignity. It promotes coercion under the excuse of entertainment. It will not be tolerated. In an official post on social media platform X, NCW posted, “NCW takes suo moto cognizance of obscene content on Ullu App’s show House Arrest. Viral clips show women being coerced into intimate acts on camera. NCW slams the platform for promoting vulgarity & violating consent. CEO & host summoned on May 9.”

The NCW warned that the show's producers and hosts could face legal repercussions under the IT Act of 2000 and the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita of 2023 if the accusations are substantiated. It also urged streaming services to exercise greater responsibility in preventing the exploitation and endangerment of women in their content.Actresses Gehna Vashisht, Nehal Vadoliya, Abha Paul, Humeira Sheikh, Sarika Salunke, Muskaan Agarwal, Ritu Rai, Ayushi Bhowmik, Simran Kaur, Jonita D'Cruz, and Naina Chabbra, along with newcomers Rahul Bhoj, Sankalp Soni, and Akshay Upadhyay, participated in the Ajaz Khan show.