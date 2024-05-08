How Ada prepared to play Aageel: 'I sat alone in the dark for a fortnight'

Mumbai, May 8 Ada, who plays the menacing antagonist Aageel in season four of the superhero drama 'Baalveer', shared how theatre practices helped her portray the evil empress. She called her character "impactful."

Ada feels grateful that her background in theatre was instrumental in the process of bringing Aageel to life on screen.

She shared: "I faced many challenges while playing Aageel because it is not an easy task to portray her. As you know, Aageel demands a very theatrical performance as she is a very impactful character. Whenever you perform in theatres like Prithvi and NCPA, actors are taught to be loud and project their voices as the audience would otherwise not be able to register the dialogues."

"This practice has helped me immensely in my portrayal of Aageel as she is an angry character who projects her rage by screaming and shouting. Another practice that only theatre can teach you is to use your body language to compensate for your lack of voice. Whenever I have a sore throat, and I am unable to scream, I use my body language to portray Aageel's anger and rage," said Ada.

The actress further said that the process of developing the essence of Aageel was indeed a painstaking one as she is not a normal character.

"She is an angry and contriving character that requires you to delve into the darker shades of yourself as a human being. I spent around one to one-and-a-half months trying to develop her essence. For around a fortnight, I sat alone in the dark and listened to Aageel's track on repeat, and for an entire month, I was advised not to interact with anyone so that I could develop an attitude of seclusion which was fit for a queen," she added.

Produced by Vipul Shah and featuring Dev Joshi, Aditi Sanwal and Ada in lead roles, 'Baalveer 4' is streaming on Sony LIV.

