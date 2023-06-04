How Drake encouraged Nelly Furtado's musical comeback

June 4, 2023

Los Angeles, June 4 Rapper Drake encouraged Nelly Furtado's musical comeback. Nelly, 44, revealed that fellow Canadian Drake, 36, - who invited her to be a surprise guest for his All-Canadian North Stars event in Toronto last summer - reminded her about her legacy and value to the music industry and urged her to get back in the studio to work on new music.

She told Variety: "I have more gratitude nowadays so I know how blessed I am to be a performer and creator. I'm really leaning into my profession. I met Drake a year ago and we had some deep conversations about life and art and he blew up my head reminding me what a valuable artist I am and told me to 'boss up' and make new music, and I listened. So, I couldn't say no when he invited me on stage, I had to be brave and boss up and start the next chapter."

As per Female First UK, Nelly has been working on her new album - her first since 2017's 'The Ride' - since last year and she has enjoyed the collaborative, creative process.

