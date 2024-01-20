'How I Met Your Mother' star Josh Radnor is now married

Los Angeles [US], January 20 : Actor Josh Radnor, best known for his role in 'How I Met Your Mother', has tied the knot with Jordana Jacobs.

As per People, the wedding took place Cedar Lakes Estate in Hudson Valley, New York recently.

Sharing pictures from the wedding on his Instagram profile, Josh wrote, "I got married! Two weeks ago. In a *light* blizzard. It was an incredible overwhelming snowy bliss-filled weekend. So grateful to so many people I love for making the trip to Cedar Lakes Estate to be with us. To Forged In The North for the extraordinary pictures. But most of all to Jordana. I can't believe my great good fortune that I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife."

Fans flooded the comments section with references to 'How I Met Your Mother'. A fan wrote, "This marriage is gonna be Legen, wait for it (sic)."

Referencing his famous dialogue from the show, another fan wrote, "Kids, I'm gonna tell you an incredible story."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Josh also debuted as a director and writer with the 2010 comedy-drama film Happythankyoumoreplease, which won him the Sundance Film Festival Audience Award and a nomination for the Grand Jury Prize. On the other hand, his wife Jordana is a clinical psychologist.

